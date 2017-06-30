Move aside, A-Rod! Alex Rodriguez revealed during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he often gets mistaken for Jennifer Lopez's bodyguard.

"This is one of the most humbling experiences of my life," Rodriguez, 41, said on Thursday, June 29. "When I was on the Yankees and we won the world championship you wear the pinstripes and you think you're pretty cool. But then you hang out with Jennifer and they confuse me for the security guard all the time."

Rodriguez and Lopez, 47, who began dating a couple of months ago, often are photographed together in NYC. The athlete joked that he was shooed away be paparazzi when the couple made their red carpet debut in May.

"I promise you. We were at the Met Gala and the paparazzi were screaming at me — not even in English — saying 'Get the hell out of the way! Get out of the way! We want a picture.'"

The Shades of Blue actress, meanwhile, gushed over Rodriguez during her own late-night interview in May. "He’s the best. You would love him," she told James Corden on The Late Late Show at the time. "He's a great guy. He’s fun. He's awesome. … I am happy."

