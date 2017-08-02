Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez is speaking candidly. The former athlete opened up about his scandal-plagued career with the New York Yankees and his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, August 2.

After Rodriguez, 42, was suspended from the 2014 MLB season for using performance-enhancing drugs, he hit rock bottom. "There were nights in Miami when I was close to tapping out," he admitted to the publication. During his year away from the field, he turned "the lens inward," sat down with a psychoanalyst, kept a journal and enjoyed time with his daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.



"It's probably too soon for me to say this, but maybe in 10 years I'll be able to say that the ''14 sabbatical' was one of the best things that happened in my life," A-Rod told THR. "I'll say this: That year off I just had to f--king change and stop being a jerk."

In August 2016, Rodriguez announced his retirement from the MLB after a 22-year career. Since then, he has become a credible sports broadcaster, appearing on ABC, CNBC and Fox Sports.

"It's night and day how content and happy and proud I am," the former third baseman told the outlet, reflecting upon the upcoming one-year anniversary of his last game at Yankee Stadium. "It starts with being accountable. When people see that you're genuine, that's when they pay attention. You have to own your s--t."

Rodriguez also opened up about his headline-making relationship with J. Lo, 48. "We both appreciate where we are in our lives," he told THR of the "Ain't Your Mama" singer, who shares twins Max and Emme, 9, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. "We appreciate being parents, and we're so similar; we're both kind of workaholics."

Still, the 14-time MLB All-Star is keeping mum about the intimate details of their romance, which began earlier this year. When asked who asked whom out, he responded, "You'll have to ask her that."

