He’s into her! Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, a happy birthday, and couldn’t help but gush over the superstar in the process.



"Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day,” Rodriguez wrote on Monday, July 24, alongside a stunning photo of Lopez. "Te amo muneca!! ❤️#HBD #Leo 🇵🇷🇩🇴”

The couple of more than four months had a joint birthday celebration in Miami on Saturday, July 22 (Rodriguez turns 42 on July 27). The duo shared many photos and videos from the fun-filled night, showing off their dance moves and a massive birthday cake. In one post, the pair poses together, Rodriguez dressed in a blue suit and white shirt and Lopez rocked a sheer black mini dress with an ab-baring cut out. “Happy birthday to Us!!!” Rodriguez captioned the photo. "#leos #305.”

In one of Lopez’s many sweet snaps from the night, she shared a photo of the former New York Yankees player laughing as she whispers in his ear. "In a crowded room but it's just the two of you…” she wrote on July 24. "#birthdaylaughs#insidejokesallday #team #US"

The Shades of Blue star recently opened up about her new man, calling him a “beautiful person” and saying she was excited for the world to get to know him without his famous pinstripes.

"I think people are gonna really ... in the next year or two really get to see who this person really is," Lopez told Extra in an interview published on Sunday, July 2. "He played baseball, he was so focused for so many years, he's, um, one of the greatest of our time and, but as a person, I think, you're gonna see who he really is."

