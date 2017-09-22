Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumors

Tying the knot? Alex Rodriguez successfully dodged a question about whether or not he’s planning to propose to girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. During an interview with E! at a Shark Tank event on Wednesday, September 20, the former pro baseball player was given the chance to debunk some rumors about their relationship in a game of Rumor Patrol — and things got awkward.

The E! News correspondent said Twitter users wanted to know if he was planning to pop the question sometime soon. "Um, the question is, ‘I need to find out which episode am I in first,’” he said laughing, completely avoiding an answer. When asked if the rumor that they are moving in together was true, the athlete hesitated for a while before saying, “I don’t know.”

In reaction to the Shades of Blue star previously saying that she "feels in love" with her baseball player beau, the father of two said: “Well, Jennifer is amazing and it’s nice." He added with a laugh: "You’re going to make me blush. She’s an amazing girl.”

There have also been several false reports since they first started dating in March 2017. The former New York Yankees player revealed that the craziest headline he has seen so far is the one that said Lopez is a Mets fan. The pair have been spending a lot of time together, sharing moments with each other’s kids in the past few months. Rodriguez recently opened up to Us Weekly, saying that the singer is a great influence for his daughters.

"Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career,” Rodriguez, 42, told Us exclusively on September 12. “For them to be around their role model is so cool.”

He added: "Both Natasha and Ella love to sing, they love the arts and all the production around it. So for them, it's a huge thrill to be around one of the worlds greatest talents.”

Rodriguez shares his daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The World of Dance judge shares her 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

