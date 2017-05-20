Love is alive! Alex Rodriguez visited his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, on the set of her TV show Shades of Blue in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, May 19.

The former New York Yankees star, 41, went live on Instagram as he hung out with the actress, 47, and the crew between takes. At one point, Lopez popped into the frame, smiling and waving at the camera as she stood near her beau.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez | JLo ♪ (@sogol_jlover) on May 19, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

Rodriguez even had his own director's chair. He showed off the customized seat, which had his name "Alex" printed on the back, during the livestream. He later shared a photo from the night shoot on his Instagram account, writing, "In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl." (Lopez plays Detective Harlee Santos on the NBC crime drama.)



The "Ain't Your Mama" singer also shared a black-and-white picture of herself on set. "My life... Friday night filming #harleeboss #harleesantos #shadesofblue," she captioned the Instagram shot.



In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on May 19, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

My life... Friday night filming #harleeboss #harleesantos #shadesofblue A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 19, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Earlier in the week, J.Lo was spotted catching up with the former third baseman via FaceTime on the set of Shades. At one point during the call, he was seen blowing a kiss.



The couple, dubbed by fans as "J-Rod," were secretly dating for weeks before they went public in March. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala on May 1.



