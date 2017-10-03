It’s a family affair! Alex Rodriguez doesn’t play coy when it comes to his relationship with superstar Jennifer Lopez — and his daughters are just as smitten. During his Monday, October 1, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, A-Rod told the late-night host that his girls now think he’s a “hero” … and it isn’t because of his lengthy baseball accomplishments.

When Kimmel asked him who was most excited when they found out he was dating Lopez, 48, he responded, “Honestly? My daughters. They think they went to heaven,” gushed the 42-year-old former baseball star about his two daughters, Natasha,12, and Ella, 9. “Now they’re hanging out with Jennifer backstage. They’re dancing. They’re singing with her.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sharing custody of his girls with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Rodriguez says he’ll “take anything he can get from his girls”— even if that means they FaceTime him just to talk to his better half. “Now they call three, four, five times … they’re looking around … where’s Jennifer?”

I want #icecream🍦#LALife A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

And as for the Shades of Blue actress' two children, twins Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, well, they look up to A-Rod. Literally. “I think Jennifer’s children — who are wonderful just like mine — I think they’re impressed with how big I am," the 6-foot-3-inch athlete says. "I don’t think they’ve ever seen anyone so tall.”. "I don’t think they’ve ever seen anyone so tall.”

This isn’t the first time Rodriguez mentioned his daughters' admiration for the singer since they began dating earlier this year. ln September, Rodriguez told Us exclusively that his daughters look up to Lopez. “Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!