Alexis Ohanian dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 1, and opened up about expecting his first child with fiancée Serena Williams.

The Reddit cofounder, 34, confirmed that the couple aren’t finding out the gender and want to be surprised — but he has a guess that it’s a girl. “We have our hunches,” he said. “Obviously she won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on.”

He continued to gush about the strong women in his life. “I was very lucky to be raised by a very strong, amazing mother — and I mean she’s got a good point,” he said. “This is our first child. If anything, though, it’s really just reinforced how just amazing and strong and powerful and awesome women are and how useless we are during this whole thing. I’m like, ‘I can make you a grilled cheese.’ Does this help? We’re worthless."

The businessman, who got engaged to the 35-year-old athlete in December 2016, also revealed that he’s not much of a tennis player himself. "I’ve never picked up a racket,” he shared. "I was so ignorant when we first met, I’d never even watched a match on television, like I would change the channel. I was such an arrogant football snob that I changed the channel when tennis was on.”

The 23-time grand slam champ offered to show him a few moves, but he declined. “She’s actually offered to give me lessons,” he said. “I turned them down because I want to be the only person in the world who would ever turn down Serena Williams for tennis lessons — and because I know there was no benefit to her seeing me be that bad."

