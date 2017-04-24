Round two! Ali Fedotowsky first shared 25 things you don’t know about her during her journey on The Bachelorette in 2010. Seven years later, a lot has changed for the AliLuvs.com blogger and host of Love Buzz on Kinetic Content’s YouTube channel. The mom of daughter Molly, 9 months, with husband Kevin Manno shares new facts exclusively with Us Weekly.

1. I moved into my first apartment when I was 15 years old.

2. In fact, I was a wild teenager and pray every day that my daughter Molly won't be the same.

3. I have a tattoo on my face (eyebrows are microbladed).

4. I haven't done laundry in five years. My husband does all my laundry and has since we met.

5. I collect coffee mugs.

6. I'm a terrible speller.

7. My feet are always hot at night. I call it a "feet-ver."

8. I just found out what "Netflix and chill" means.

Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images

9. I am notorious for text typos.

10. I once broke a tooth from eating uncooked pasta — I still eat uncooked pasta sometimes though.

11. It drives me nuts when people pronounce the “t” in often.

12. I don't know how I'd survive without talk-to-text. I even write my blogs using it!

13. My husband and I pretend we're on Chopped when we're cooking.

14. I officiated at my sister's wedding.

15. I call my dog the OA (after the Netflix show).

16. I love to gamble.

17. Now that I'm a mom, everything scares me.

18. I've read every fan theory about Jack’s death on This Is Us.

19. I love negotiating contracts. I might even try to be an agent one day.

20. I drink half-and-half creamer straight for dessert.

21. We have a giant 5-by-3-feet painting of a squirrel in our house that we got for our dog.

22. One year I bought all my girlfriends Mace for Christmas.

23. I've never seen a Star Wars movie.

24. I make scrambled eggs in the microwave … I can't be the only one.

25. I love lists.