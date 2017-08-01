Their love is enviable! Alicia Keys penned a heartfelt note to her husband, Swizz Beatz, in celebration of their seventh wedding anniversary and shared it on Instagram on Monday, July 31.

“We've been married for 7 years today and I'm like 🎉🎉🎉😍😍😍🙊🙊🙊 **SO excited!!!!!🤗🤗We're even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I'm in awe of us everyday!” the “Girl on Fire” singer, 36, captioned the emotional post alongside an adorable throwback photo of the couple from their wedding day.

She continued: “I’m proud of the love we emanate and share with all we connect with and I can't wait for every day of the rest of our lives!! Thank you for showing me what love freedom feels like. Here's to endless blessings, growth, communication and Bliss! 😘😘😘 #deananniversary #7 #love #loveuniverse.”

Beatz took to Instagram to share a sweet anniversary message of his own.

“7 years ago today Magic was made 🙏🏽 I can't believe time move so fast when you're having fun and staying young with love ❤❤ 100 plus more years to go inshallah 🙏🏽 thank you @aliciakeys for 7 years of love and support 🙏🏽 our kids are also very lucky to have you 🙏🏽⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️#Deansanniversary #7” the hip-hop producer captioned the love-filled post alongside a collage of pictures of the duo.

Adding to his message, the recording artist, 38, went on to share a clip of a rainbow breaking through the clouds over the ocean.

In the clip, the producer is heard saying “seven years! God's putting on a show!" as Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" plays in the background.

“Somewhere over the rainbow it's our 7 yr anniversary #theDeansanniversary #blessings #loveuniverse” he wrote.

The couple, who share two sons together — Egypt, 6, and Genesis, 2, — began dating in 2008. The pair announced their engagement in May 2010 and tied the knot in July of that same year.

