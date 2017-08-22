Anna Faris is still in high spirits despite her split from husband Chris Pratt. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Allison Janney opened up about how her Mom costar is coping as a single woman.

"She's fantastic. She's a professional," Janney, 57, told Us at the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration in Beverly Hills on Monday, August 21. "It's hard to do but she's coming to work with a smile on her face and knows her lines and is as professional as ever."

Faris, 40, has the support of the CBS comedy's other cast members, too. "Everyone there loves and supports her, and we're just surrounding her with love," Janney added. "She's getting her work done. She's great."

The Scary Movie actress and Pratt, 38, shocked fans when they announced on August 6 that they had called it quits after eight years of marriage. "We are sad to announce we are legally separating," the longtime couple, who share 4-year-old son Jack, wrote in a joint statement.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," they continued. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor's skyrocketing career caused a rift between the pair, who married in July 2009. "Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn't getting any big jobs," a source told Us. "She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn."



The House Bunny actress thanked fans for their support amid the split in a recent episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. "I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I've been receiving and I truly love you," she told listeners on August 15.



