Allison Janney on Anna Faris, Chris Pratt Split: We Love Him, It’s Sad

In the wake of her split from Chris Pratt, Anna Faris is leaning on her costars. "She has so much love and support on the set of Mom,” Allison Janney, who plays Faris’ mother on the CBS sitcom, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, September 11. "She's a very courageous and strong girl and very professional and love her so much, as do[es] everyone. And we love Chris too. We love them both. It's sad when, you know, people who have to go separate ways, but we support them both and love them both very much.”



As previously reported, the couple, who share son Jack, 4, announced their split on August 6. “We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Faris, 40, wrote in a joint statement on Instagram at the time. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Janney previously opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how her costar was coping on set. "She's fantastic. She's a professional," Janney, 57, told Us at the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration on August 21. "It's hard to do but she's coming to work with a smile on her face and knows her lines and is as professional as ever.”



"Everyone there loves and supports her, and we're just surrounding her with love," Janney continued. "She's getting her work done. She's great."

Faris is slated to present that 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17, and is gearing up for the release of her memoir, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, on October 24.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.