Alton Brown Helps Reunite a Lost Dog With Its Owner

Alton Brown had no interest in being thrown to the dog. The culinary TV show host, 55, took to Twitter on Thursday, August 10, to reveal that an unidentified pooch had made its way into his home.

Marietta...help me get this guy home. pic.twitter.com/NEzRboMcrZ — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) August 11, 2017

“Alton Brown here. It’s Thursday night around 11:45 and something followed me home. I think it’s a dog,” he said in a video. “He followed me and I’m not set up for this. If this is your dog or you know anything, please tweet me and say so, because I’m not set up for this.”

Unfortunately, nearly nine hours later, no one had claimed the dog — however Brown had decided on a temporary moniker for the animal and poked fun at one of his fellow TV chefs. "Gordon Ramsay, come here,” Brown said in a new video posted the next day. "Somebody said I should name him Gordon Ramsay.”

Brown explained that he was determined to find the dog’s owner, as he had no desire to let the strange animal stay in his home permanently. “He’s not my dog, I’m not keeping him,” he continued. “But if you know this dog, tweet me or something. I’m gonna go make posters to put up.”

The Los Angeles native was suddenly distracted by something the animal did off camera, which prompted him to add: "He’s not fixed, either."

So...thanks to the interwebs "Ollie" has returned to his rightful home. Thanks to all. pic.twitter.com/tSw9l3WzMZ — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) August 11, 2017

A few hours later, Brown revealed that the dog’s owner had claimed him. "So…thanks to the interwebs ‘Ollie' has returned to his rightful home,” Brown tweeted alongside a photo of the animal. "Thanks to all."

