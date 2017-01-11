The golden couple! Together for five months, Olympian Aly Raisman and her boyfriend, NFL free agent Colton Underwood, dazzled on multiple red carpets this past weekend in celebration of the Golden Globes.



At CW3PR's Gold Meets Golden, an event on Saturday, January 7, celebrating actors and Olympians, Raisman, with her hair in her signature bun, opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Underwood. “He loves when I wear my hair in a bun!” Raisman explained at the Coca-Cola–sponsored event held at Equinox Sports Club West LA. “I did it for him because he asked.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“It shows off her face,” explained Underwood, who first caught Raisman’s attention when he asked her out in a video.



While Raisman and Underwood have both been busy with other things since they started dating — Raisman with her Kellogg’s Tour of Champions and Underwood with his recovery from a football injury — they make the distance work.



“He’s been just very supportive, coming with me and keeping me company because I’m in a different hotel all the time,” the two-time Olympian explained. “My New Year’s resolution was to make more 'me' time, so I’ll go visit him more and I told him I have to learn how to cook for him, because he eats really healthy. So I’ve got to learn how to cook some good stuff.”

The six-time Olympic medalist will have her hands full cooking for Underwood’s eclectic palate, as he confessed that one of his favorite breakfast meals is oatmeal, egg whites, brown sugar and cottage cheese. (Raisman first tried the concoction Golden Globes morning.)



The athletic couple also make time to work out together. “We have now boxed together in four different cities, so we hit somebody up and we find a gym and it always works out great. It’s really different than what we’re used to, training-wise, so it’s really good for your body,” Underwood explains.

“We like to give each other workout tips because I think it’s good for both of our sports,” says Raisman, who is currently on hiatus from gymnastics before she jumps into training for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. “I work out more when I’m with him because he gets up and I feel bad lying in bed while he works out.”

But just like any couple, binge-watching is also on the agenda. “We just started This Is Us,” Underwood said. “We’re only two episodes in, so don’t ruin it!”

