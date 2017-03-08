Amal Clooney’s work hasn’t been negatively affected by her high-profile marriage to George Clooney. In fact, the pregnant human rights lawyer, 39, told BBC News at Six’s Fiona Bruce that their fame actually helps bring awareness to some important issues.

“There's a lot of my work that takes place behind closed doors that is not ever seen," Amal, who tied the knot with Hollywood’s sexiest (former) bachelor in September 2014, said. "I think if there are more people who now understand what's happening about the Yazidis and ISIS, and if there can be some action that results from that, that can help those clients, then I think it's a really good thing to give that case the extra publicity that it may get."

Amal Clooney says she doesn't mind being known as George Clooney's wife if it helps her publicise the plight of the Yazidis#BBCNewsSix pic.twitter.com/72gGm9l8fB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 7, 2017

Amal has been working with Nadia Murad, a sex trafficking victim who was captured by ISIS in 2014 and raped by a dozen men prior to escaping three months later.

And while Amal will continue to work with clients such as Murad, the Ocean’s Eleven actor previously shared that because of her pregnancy, Amal won’t be traveling to dangerous territories anytime soon.

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger,” George told Paris Match last month. “I will not go to South Sudan anymore [or] the Congo [and] Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome.”

"Before, I did not care. I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been," he added to the publication, revealing that he’s now nervous given the fact that he’ll be a dad soon. “How can we not be anxious when faced with this immense responsibility? To give birth to a child in this world — never mind two! We are very happy, very excited, but also a bit nervous, it's normal.”

