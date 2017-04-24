Looking good! Amanda Bynes resurfaced on Twitter on Sunday, April 23, to share a new photo of herself posing next to several large bouquets of pink and green flowers.

"Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!" the Amanda Show alum, 31, captioned the picture, in which she shows off her long, blonde locks and wears a black camisole, gray jogger pants and a pair of black flats.

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

Bynes' tweet marks her first since February, when she shut down rumors that she was pregnant, engaged and using a secret Twitter account under the pseudonym Ashley Banks. "I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant," she wrote, adding that she had "repeatedly" asked Twitter to take down the fake account to no avail.



The She's the Man actress has kept a low profile since she was placed under a psychiatric hold in July 2013 after starting a fire in a stranger's driveway in her hometown of Thousand Oaks, California. Bynes' mother, Lynn, was granted a temporary conservatorship over her daughter's medical care and finances.



Bynes was placed under a second psychiatric hold in October 2014 after she alleged on Twitter that her father had sexually abused her, later retracting the claims and blaming them on the "microchip" in her brain. A month later, she tweeted that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The All That alum enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles in 2014, though it is unclear if she is still attending classes.



