Back and better than ever! Amanda Bynes was spotted out shopping with a friend in Beverly Hills on Thursday, June 22.

The 31-year-old actress, who has been sober for three years now, wore a sheer white ensemble and gold flats, which she paired with black frames and a crossover bag. The She’s the Man star looked fresh-faced and cheerful as she strutted down Rodeo Drive, shopping bags in hand.

The All That alum stepped out of the spotlight in 2013 after facing multiple arrest charges for driving under the influence and throwing a glass bong out of her apartment window, and she reemerged into the public eye on Friday, June 9, when she gave her first interview in four years.

“I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes revealed to Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a show that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of in the future.”

The Sydney White veteran also revealed that she is enrolled at L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and plans to pursue a career in the industry: “I’ve learned how to sew, make patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that.”

Bynes revealed in October 2014 that she had been diagnosed with bi-polar and manic depression, and was involuntarily admitted into a rehabilitation center. “I’m on medication and I’m seeing my psychologist and psychiatrist weekly so I’m fine,” the All That alum tweeted the following month.

The newly recovered starlet returned to Twitter in August 2016 to update her fans on her whereabouts. “Hi everybody! I haven’t tweeted in a long time and I want o say hi! I’ve been really busy at FIDM and I just finished my midterms,” she wrote. “I am really loving school and I feel that I am a learning a lot. I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent.”

Bynes attributed her social media hiatus to her schooling. “I’m really appreciative of all that FIDM is giving me. I’ve been in school learning about the fashion business so I don’t have time to tweet,” she shared in a later post.

The Easy A actress told Madison that she has been “doing really great” in 2017, and enjoys keeping her mind and body active. “I hike, I take spinning classes, and I feed the homeless, so that’s been really interesting and fun,” she gushed.

