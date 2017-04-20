Sometimes she doesn't wear pink on Wednesdays. Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski returned to the red carpet on Wednesday, April 19, following their baby's birth and secret wedding.

The newly married couple attended the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards in Beverly Hills. Seyfried, 31, wore a black Stella McCartney dress and Francesco Russo shoes, while the Newsroom alum, 40, looked handsome in a blue tux.

Us Weekly confirmed in late March that the Mean Girls actress and Sadoski welcomed their first child together, a daughter. The pair have yet to announce their little one's name or share a photo.

Days before becoming parents, Sadoski revealed that the lovebirds eloped. "We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing," he said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on March 16. "[It] was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other."

Seyfried and Sadoski met in 2015 when they starred in the play The Way We Get By in NYC. They later reconnected when they filmed the comedy The Last Word.



