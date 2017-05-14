Ready to move forward. Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton opened up exclusively to Us Weekly on Saturday, May 13, about her split from ex-fiancé Josh Murray.

"When we were on the show, it felt like I had met the love of my life," Stanton, 27, told Us on the red carpet at KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango in Los Angeles. "It's really hard, I think, to move on from that. I think we're both having a hard time moving on."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The California native, who also competed for Ben Higgins' heart on season 20 of The Bachelor, realized that her relationship with the former athlete, 32, didn't translate off-camera. "There's a lot of things and situations in the real world you don't experience while you're there [in Paradise]," she said.

For now, Stanton is learning to adjust to life as a single woman and has turned to dating apps. "I feel like this is the age where it gets really hard," she admitted to Us. "I remember a couple years ago, I was like, 'Online dating is so weird. I would never do that.' And now it's like, 'I need to do that to meet someone. I get it now!'"

As fans know, the former couple got engaged on the season 3 finale of Paradise last summer. They called it quits on their relationship earlier this year, prompting Murray to move back home to Atlanta after having elocated to California to stay with Stanton and her daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

"Josh had been unhappy with things for a while now but was holding on because he loves the kids," a source previously told Us. "But they're done now."



In March, Murray called the police on the esthetician following a dispute over a car he had purchased for her. The Irvine Police spokesperson confirmed to Us, "It basically resolved itself. No arrests were made. There was no criminal activity of any sort."

