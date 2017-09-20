In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

Millions of Amazon customers received an email they weren’t expecting on Tuesday, September 19.

“Hello Amazon Customer, Someone great recently purchased a gift from your baby registry!” read the notice, which featured an image of a crawling infant. “You can visit your Thank You List to easily keep track of all gifts purchased. PS: Remember some Gifters like when it’s still a surprise. Have a great day! Your Amazon Baby Registry Team.”

Many of the recipients had no registries — let alone a baby. And so it should come as no surprise that Twitter exploded. “Pro tip @amazon & @amazonregistry Don’t send infertile women who’ve miscarried notices for gifts for a baby registry they don’t have,” tweeted one user, to which another replied: “. . . How about getting the Amazon baby registry WHILE WATCHING A CLEARBLUE COMMERCIAL while ordering IVF meds! Vomit.

And there were jokes too. “Amazon notified me that someone bought a gift from my baby registry,” wrote one man. “Shocked to learn I’m a father; hope his wishlist was mostly bourbon.”

i know i've made a lot of bad late-night fugue state amazon decisions before but...did i...make a baby registry? am i preggo and i forgot? pic.twitter.com/UrROdFfgv5 — mere (@mere_lyn) September 19, 2017

Amazon just informed me that someone has purchased a gift from my baby registry. My baby is 21, and hopes it's a keg. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 19, 2017

Pro tip @amazon & @amazonregistry Don't send infertile women who've miscarried notices for gifts for a baby registry they don't have. 1/2 — Julia Claire (@Juliacsk) September 19, 2017

I couldn't help but wonder ... had everyone gotten the Amazon baby registry email except me? pic.twitter.com/DR3S6m2ejq — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) September 19, 2017

What a shock—we're getting a new addition to our household! Thanks, Amazon's Baby Registry service. I'll go tell my wife the exciting news.😉 pic.twitter.com/PMQT2MwU3G — Bart King (@BartKing) September 20, 2017

That amazon baby registry email was a goddamn ploy to get me on their site today and it worked because I just bought more fucking leggings — hallo-wench👻🎃 (@smartly_pretty) September 19, 2017

In a statement later that evening, an Amazon spokesperson apologized for the “technical glitch” which “caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert email earlier today.”

