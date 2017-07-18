Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon. An MTV source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Teen Mom OG couple are still broken up.

“She wants it to stay that way,” the insider tells Us of Portwood, 27. “They are still not living together.”

In fact, not even their upcoming appearance on VH1’s Couple’s Therapy could salvage their romance.

“They went their separate ways after Couples Therapy,” the source tells Us. “The show did not reunite them.”

As previously reported, Portwood called it quits with Baier after they got into a fight during season 7 of the hit docuseries after Baier wanted to elope in Las Vegas. Things escalated after the recovering drug addict, 54, offered Portwood’s costar Catelynn Lowell a Xanax. The exes had an explosive fight during the finale episode after it was revealed during a lie detector test that Baier had “sexual communications” with another woman. During the Teen Mom OG reunion special, Dr. Drew and Portwood also confronted Baier about the $120,000 he’d allegedly stolen from Portwood.

“There's a lot that needs to be worked on there for us to even think [about being] together,” Portwood previously told Us. “He hasn’t been the best. He’s just met a person that doesn’t deal with his s--t. But he’s also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn’t want to let go. At this point, I told him it’s pretty much up to him to save this relationship.”

