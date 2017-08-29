After a big night out at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 27, where she made her red carpet debut with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood was ready for a romantic night in.



The Teen Mom OG star shared a video on Instagram enjoying some quality time with her new man as they lounged by a fireplace. “My nights now … sending love everyone,” she wrote in a Tuesday, August 29, post.

The 27-year-old MTV personality has been dating Glennon for a few months after meeting during the filming of Marriage Boot Camp with ex Matt Baier and opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their “very happy” relationship. Glennon worked in production on the WE tv show and reached out to Portwood after filming wrapped.

“It was definitely butterflies there, but again, as we started talking, strangely I felt so comfortable, which was amazing,” the Malibu-based lighting technician told Us. "I feel like that's hard to find.”



“It's been good because we can give each other space,” the boutique owner and Indiana resident shared of their long distance relationship. "It balances everything out especially when you first break up with somebody. You don't really want to jump right in to another situation, but, you know, some men are worth it, some aren’t. He's definitely worth my time.”



Portwood, who has been sober for five years, called off her wedding to Baier after he offered castmate Catelynn Lowell a Xanax during an MTV press day in April. She has one daughter, Leah, 8, with ex Gary Shirley. Shirley told Us exclusively that he thinks his ex is rushing the new romance, saying, “I think she should have waited a little bit and really felt it out, but that’s OK.”



