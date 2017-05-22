They have ups and downs. Amber Portwood gushed about her love for fiancé Matt Baier just a few weeks before they called off their engagement.

Prior to postponing their October 13 wedding, the duo appeared together on Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast and explained why their relationship works. “There’s a reason why we’re together. First of all, because he’s a badass motherf--ker, OK? Nobody knows this,” Portwood, 27, said.

The Indiana-based couple revealed that they’ve broken up several times, with Baier, 46, even traveling back to his home state of Massachusetts. “We’ve broken up. I don’t know how many damn times we’ve broken up, you know?” Portwood said. "He’s been back to Massachusetts a couple times and come back because we love each other. Like it ain’t nothing. But we get through it. Either, you move on because somebody did something in their past, or, you know, you stay with them, you know? … And I said, ‘Amber, look at your life. Look at his life. Let’s talk. Let’s do this.’ And this relationship — we’ve been to couples counseling.”

Baier chimed in that they’re "true life partners.” Portwood, who is mom of 8-year-old Leah with ex-fiance Gary Shirley, added, “I’m proud of him. … Do you see the love that I have for him? Nobody ever says that, and I want people to see that.”

As previously reported, the MTV personality recently called off her wedding to Baier. “They are still together and living together but there have been a few bumps in the road. The fall wedding isn’t happening,” a source told Us. “Amber got cold feet after a series of red flags."

