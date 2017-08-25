Amber Portwood Is ‘So Happy’ With New Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Michael Hickey

Amber Portwood and her new boyfriend are ready to go public! The Teen Mom OG star has been dating Andrew Glennon for the past few months, and the couple exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the dynamic of their relationship and shared their first official photo as a couple.

The duo met while Portwood, 27, was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex Matt Baier, and Glennon was working on the production of the show. “He didn't really know who I was and we didn't talk on the show because, you know, he would get in trouble, and I would have gotten in trouble, but I didn't even know that he even liked me!” Portwood told Us. “It just simply was he had a little crush on me.”



Two weeks after Portwood returned home to Indianapolis after filming wrapped, Glenn reached out to her. “We decided that we wanted to be friends at first because we were just having so much fun talking with each other, and, you know, then when he came out to hang out, we just had even more fun together, so that's just kind of how it started,” she said.

Glennon chimed in that he was nervous about contacting the reality star at first. “It was definitely butterflies there, but again, as we started talking, strangely I felt so comfortable, which was amazing,” the lighting technician told Us. "I feel like that's hard to find."

The MTV star, who plans to make her red carpet debut with Glennon at the VMAs, said she’s “very happy” in her new relationship. “We're going slow and we're just trying to be smart about everything, which is good to find somebody on your level like that,” she said. "I think we just kind of fell into this groove of really enjoying life with each other for a while, so it's kind of fun and it's kind of serious in a way as well, but we're trying not to put too much pressure on a relationship.”

Although Glennon lives in Malibu, Portwood said the long-distance situation is working out for now, especially since she just called it quits with Baier. “It's been good because we can give each other space,” she shared. "It balances everything out especially when you first break up with somebody. You don't really want to jump right in to another situation, but, you know, some men are worth it, some aren’t. He's definitely worth my time.”

Her new man already has a stamp of approval from a very important person in her life: her 8-year-old daughter, Leah, whom she shares with Gary Shirley. "Leah sent me a message, like, pretty much she really likes him. We went out a couple of days ago and got ice cream and went out to dinner and walked around and had some fun,” she said. "I think she just thinks he's new and different which is a good thing, but like I said, nothing is forced and we're not trying to jump that part of my life in, so it was very chill, very relaxing. Leah was very comfortable.”

Portwood’s budding romance with Glennon will be a storyline on Teen Mom OG, too. "Andrew will be on Teen Mom OG! Yes! We've only filmed one time,” she revealed. “I think the reason why we are where we're at right now is because we both have kind of let it flow and then it became more serious and then we became committed.”

