Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Amber Portwood and her fiance, Matt Baier, may be going through a rough patch, but a source tells Us Weekly they’re not giving up on their relationship yet.

The Teen Mom OG star, 27, sparked split rumors when she cryptically tweeted on Tuesday, May 30, that she was starting a new chapter in her life. “Ready to move forward and be the woman I’ve always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now,” she declared.

Ready to move forward and be the woman I've always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now😊💖 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 30, 2017

The insider tells Us that the couple hasn’t broken up. "Matt and Amber are still together and still living together,” the source says. "They're trying to work things out.”

Portwood, who’s mom of 8-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley, traveled to New York City solo this week to film the Teen Mom OG reunion special. But a source claims it was a health issue that prevented Baier, 46, from accompanying her. "He didn't come with her because he's tending to medical issues,” the source tells Us.

Still, the couple, who have been dating for more than two years, put the brakes on their relationship earlier this month when they called off their October nuptials. “The fall wedding isn’t happening,” a source told Us at the time.

Less than week later, however, Baier told Us Weekly there’s “no question” that he’s still marrying Portwood. “We are in a very good place,” he said, adding that they’re going to keep the details of their wedding private.

He also confirmed that the MTV personalities were mulling over a sex tape offer from Vivid Entertainment. “As business people, Amber and I need to consider every offer we get from every different angle,” he told Us. “Amber and I gained a whole new respect for that industry that we didn’t have before."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!