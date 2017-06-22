The truth will be told! Amber Portwood tells Us Weekly exclusively that fans will be "shocked" by Matt Baier’s lie detector test results. The Teen Mom OG star, 27, shared that while it was Baier’s idea to take the test amid rumors of infidelity, she was actually pleasantly surprised by some of the things she learned.

“I wasn't against it because I guess I kind of felt like I wanted to know,” Portwood told Us of Baier’s decision to take the test. “I was happy with some of the results ... it clarified some things. I think people will actually be shocked with some of the results. Some of them actually pleasantly surprised me and made me feel amazing and I think it [will make] a lot of people look really stupid that [have] always been talking s--t.”

Rich Polk/Getty Images

While fans will have to wait until the season finale of Teen Mom OG on Monday, June 26, to learn the results, Portwood told Us that it obviously didn't fix their rocky romance.

“It still doesn't change the other problems that we had in our relationship and things that happened in the past like lying,” Portwood said. “So there's a lot that needs to be worked on there for us to even think [about being] together.”

In fact, while Portwood doesn’t believe that Baier, 46, cheated on her, she does “believe he's made gestures [toward it.]”

“He hasn’t been the best,” Portwood admitted. “He’s just met a person that doesn’t deal with his s--t. But he’s also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn’t want to let go.”

With rumors that the pair will next appear on Marriage Bootcamp, Portwood concluded that it’s up to Baier to win her back.

“At this point, I told him it’s pretty much up to him to save this relationship.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

