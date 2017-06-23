Amber Portwood: Ryan Edwards Is ‘Doing Great Now’

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ryan Edwards is on the mend. Amber Portwood told Us Weekly exclusively that her Teen Mom OG costar, who recently sought treatment at a rehab facility, is doing better.

“Ryan's doing great now,” Portwood, 27, told Us. “He has a lot of support.”

As previously reported, Edwards’ ex-fiancee Maci Bookout revealed during a recent episode of the hit TV show that Edwards was struggling with substance abuse.

“I’m hoping to get some advice on helping an addict,” Bookout, 25, told a counselor on the phone in the June 19 episode while seeking advice on how to help Edwards, who is the father of her 8-year-old son, Bentley. “He is my oldest son’s father. I’m not really sure what exactly he’s using, but sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him or he’s extremely wide eyed. He doesn’t look right.”

E! News first reported on June 3 that Edwards, who recently tied the knot with Mackenzie Standifer, was “doing well” in treatment. Bookout also confided in her husband, Taylor McKinney, on how to stage an intervention.

“I’m just gonna be like, ‘You have to go to rehab,’” she said during the May 29 episode. “It’s about saving his life.”

Portwood herself has been dealing with her own share of issues — the Forever Haute boutique owner called off her October wedding to fiance Matt Baier.

“There’s a lot that needs to be worked on for us to even think of being together,” Portwood previously told Us. “He hasn’t been the best. He’s just met a person that doesn’t deal with his s--t. But he’s also met a person that he really is in love with and doesn’t want to let go.”



Teen Mom OG airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

