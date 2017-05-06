Remember when? Amber Rose took to Instagram on Friday, May 5, to share a throwback video of herself making out with Amy Schumer at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

"That one time @amyschumer and I made out at the MTV Movie Awards..... It's almost our anniversary Bae @mtv," the model, 33, captioned the clip, in which she passionately locks lips with the comedian, 35, while sitting in the audience at the star-studded ceremony.

That one time @amyschumer and I made out at the MTV Movie Awards..... It's almost our anniversary Bae 😍 @mtv A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on May 5, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

The stars clearly relished the talked-about moment. Last year, Schumer honored the one-year anniversary of the memorable kiss on her Instagram, sharing the same video. "Happy @anniversary @amberrose," she wrote.



This year's show is sure to get people talking, too, as it will feature even more celebrities. MTV announced in March that it would revamp the Movie Awards to include television categories, retitling the show as the MTV Movie & TV Awards.



"We're living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you're watching it in a theater or on TV," MTV president Chris McCarthy said. "The new MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture."



The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards air on MTV on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

