Amber Rose is moving on! The model recently had her tattoo of ex-husband Wiz Khalifa covered up — with another man's face.

Rose, 33, shared a photo of herself lying down at a tattoo parlor on Instagram on August 11, though she did not officially debut her updated ink until one week later at the End of Summer Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

The Dancing With the Stars season 23 alum showed off her tattoo, which features a long-haired mystery man sporting sunglasses, in a sleeveless black dress. She also put the tat on display in a series of Instagram photos from the event on Friday, August 18.



Boss shit 💅🏼💉 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

Rose and Khalifa, 29, tied the knot in July 2013. She filed for divorce from the "See You Again" rapper in September 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. They have since remained amicable and continue to coparent their 4-year-old son, Sebastian.



In fact, the former couple sparked reconciliation rumors in February when they were spotted holding hands and kissing at Clive Davis' pre-Grammys party. The reunion came just one day after Us Weekly confirmed that Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy had called it quits on their nearly five-month relationship.

"They're just too different," a source told Us at the time of the Amber Rose Show host and the DWTS pro, 31, who has since rekindled his romance with fellow dancer Jenna Johnson.



