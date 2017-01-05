Amber Rose on 'Good Morning America' on September 7, 2016. Credit: Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

Somebody's smitten. Amber Rose kissed Val Chmerkovskiy and called him "My Love" in a pic she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, January 4.

It was a public declaration of the model's feelings for the Dancing With the Stars pro, who also shared an Instagram pic on Wednesday night that showed him kissing his lady love's hand as she leaned her head on his shoulder. He simply captioned the photo with a red rose.



The new couple, who met when Rose, 33, was a contestant on most recent season of the ABC dancing competition (and was paired with Chmerkovskiy's brother, Maksim) last year, have been increasingly open about their budding romance, and stepped out holding hands on a dinner date in L.A. on December 9.

My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

🌹 A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

A week later she posted a steamy portrait of Val, 30, on Instagram, captioning it, "When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures."



A source previously told Us Weekly that the pair were initially "just friends, but it's recently turned into more and they have been hooking up."



In her newest Loveline podcast on Wednesday night, Rose talked about spending time with her new "bae" in NYC without naming Chmerkovskiy, when her cohost, Dr. Chris Donaghue, noted that they were both in love right now.



"It's amazing, it's so good, it's so good," Rose said of her new relationship. "It's been four months now and it's awesome. I love his family and everyone is just so great and he's great."



But she added that it's "so hard" to date in the spotlight. "It's like, you date someone so you have to be with them for years and forever and you have to get married," she said. "You date people to get to know them and you either like them after six months or you don't, and you just figure it out along the way. Right now it's absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



