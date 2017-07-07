Clapping back! The always outspoken Amber Rose opened about about the backlash she received after she posted a nearly naked photo of herself during a new interview with Refinery29, which was published on July 6.



In the provocative photo, which went viral shortly after Rose, 33, shared it on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on June 9, the model appears naked from the waist down.

The photo, which was later removed from Instagram due to their no-nudity policy, was part of a publicity effort to promote SlutWalk, an organization that spreads awareness against sexual injustice and promotes gender equality.

"People are very uncomfortable with the female body," Rose shared with Refinery29. “It's OK to leak images onto the Internet and people are like, ‘Yeah, that's so cool.' But if you actually do it yourself and in a way that's owning your own sexuality, it's almost taboo."



The model went on to say: "I had them Photoshop out my tattoos to focus on the bush alone. I feel like as women, we always feel like we need to shave or wax — and if we don't, then we're considered unkempt or unclean or we're gonna smell funny. I believe that it's natural and we shouldn't be ashamed of it."

Reactions to the former Dancing With the Stars contestant’s racy picture were mostly positive, but the model received strong criticism from Piers Morgan.

“I wanted to prove a point, and of course arguing with Piers Morgan who is such a d--k… That's why I kept going back and forth with him. I posted a picture of Adam Levine with a woman grabbing his d--k and b---s, and Piers was like, 'You know that's different because that was for testicular cancer — so that's OK.’”

The talk-show host was unable to sway Morgan’s opinion after pointing out the photo was posted in support of SlutWalk’s mission.

"Men feel like they can do whatever, and show their bodies off constantly, but we can't — that's bulls--t," Rose added.

