After Amber Rose and Blac Chyna’s separate experiences with their unauthorized nude photos being leaked, the two feel prepared to stand up for their rights. “I think now with amazing people like [attorney] Lisa Bloom, we don’t feel like we need to just take that on the chin anymore,” Rose, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively, referring to Bloom representing Chyna, 29, in her lawsuit against ex-fiancée Rob Kardashian following his sharing of nude photos of her in July without consent. “I experienced that in 2011 when all of my nude pictures were leaked. I felt like I didn’t have anyone to talk to or anywhere to go to help me. Now Lisa Bloom is there for women like us.”

“It’s a social media age where … you send them a picture or video that you take with someone that you love,” Rose told Us at her third annual SlutWalk on Sunday, October 1. “Then when things don’t work out, it’s not their choice to put it out on the internet.”

As previously reported, Kardashian, 30, shared several explicit photos of Chyna to his Instagram and Twitter accounts on July 5 and accused the Lashed Bar owner of cheating on him, as well as alleging that he paid for her jewelry and plastic surgery. Meanwhile, Rose lost an endorsement deal following her own nude photos being stolen off her computer in 2011 by someone she “trusted.”

Rose explained that she and Chyna, who have been longtime best friends, are often subjected to slut-shaming due to their former careers. “I think it’s the fact that we are ex-strippers. I feel like no matter how successful I get, people always say ‘former stripper Amber Rose,’” she said. “They never say ‘former McDonald’s worker’ or ‘former Starbucks worker.’”

The model added: “They say that to down us and degrade us and make us feel inferior. But we won’t allow that to happen anymore. So we continue to flourish and work and change people’s lives.”

Her past experiences, no matter how painful, have only made Rose stronger. “I’ll be honest, I used to cry. I used to be really upset,” said Rose, who shares 4-year-old son Sebastian with ex Wiz Khalifa. “Now, I kind of laugh at it. I have a higher level of thinking. I’m more aware of why people say what they say because society raised them to be that way. For me, I can’t get angry or mad. I just have to educate and continue to educate.”

