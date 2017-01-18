NYC nights ✨🌟 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

And the PDA continues! Amber Rose keeps cozying up with Val Chmerkovskiy in NYC — and she has the photo to prove it.

The model, 33, posted a photo of the pair passionately kissing via Instagram on Wednesday, January 18. "NYC nights," she captioned.

In the pic, the couple lean in for a big smooch while sitting down. Rose has her arm between Chmerkovskiy's legs while the Ukrainian dancer, 30, has his hand on the back of her neck.

James Devaney/GC Images

Rose and the Dancing With the Stars hunk haven't been shy about showing their affection. They first fueled romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands at West Hollywood hot spot Delilah on December 9. Since then, they've posted pics of each other on social media.



Chmerkovskiy is currently in the Big Apple for the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour. He and the cast performed at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday. One night earlier, he and Rose were caught on the Kiss Cam at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Rose previously appeared on DWTS. Last year, she was teamed up with Chmerkovskiy's older brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, in season 23 of the ABC series; the team was eliminated after five weeks.



