Dancing With the Stars has been kind to the Chmerkovskiy brothers’ love lives.



As Maksim and his fiancée, fellow ­former pro Peta Murgatroyd, nest in New Jersey with newborn son Shai, Val and season 23 contestant Amber Rose are getting serious. The Philadelphia-born talk show host, 33, is “treating this as a long-term relationship,” says a friend of the couple in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re definitely serious.”



Since making their relationship Instagram-official December 12, the mom to 2-year-old Sebastian (with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa) has been “spending a lot of time in NYC with Val,” adds the source. The couple showed some sweet PDA at a New York Knicks basketball game January 16 when they were featured on the Kiss Cam. “Jumbotron vibes with my boo,” Val, 30, captioned the video.



Two days later, they put their passion on display once more. “NYC nights,” the LA-based model shared on Instagram January 18.



Val and Amber have also been spending time with the Ukrainian’s clan while in the Big Apple for his January 17 Dancing With the Stars: Live! gig. “Amber gets along with them,” says a second insider. “Val likes that Amber’s super close to her family too.”



The pro dancer, 30, bonded with Rose’s son during DWTS rehearsals before she and partner Maks, 37, got eliminated October 17. And thanks to all the time Rose is passing with Maks and 30-year-old Murgatroyd’s latest addition, the SlutWalk founder is thinking about pregnancy No. 2. “Amber’s really cooing over Shai,” the pair’s pal adds. “She wants another baby.”



And their inner circle is rooting for them to go the distance. As Val’s tourmate — and season 23 partner and champ Laurie Hernandez — tells Us, “They’re cute together!”



