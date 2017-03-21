Too cute. Amber Tamblyn and husband David Cross shared a photo of their baby daughter Marlow’s face for the first time on Instagram.



Cross shared the photo of the 1-month-old on Monday, March 20, joking: “Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights. I’m investigating.”

The Two and a Half Men star reposted the snap on Tuesday, adding: “My daughter is growing her payos out nicely. Good morning world! Marlow loves you!” She also tweeted the pic with the caption: “Seriously guys, Marlow is asking for a friend: who farted?”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star announced that she had welcomed her first child via Instagram on February 21, sharing a glimpse of the infant’s tiny foot and joking that they’d named her “Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The actress, who stumped for Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign last year, later revealed her daughter’s real name when she proudly shared a letter written to Marlow by the former secretary of state, who sent her well wishes to the newborn. “The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter,” the poet wrote on March 13. “Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun.”

