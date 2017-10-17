America Ferrera Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted at Age 9

Alli Harvey/Getty Images

America Ferrera revealed in a powerful Instagram post on Monday, October 16, that she was sexually assaulted at age 9.

The Superstore actress, 33, began her message with "me too," a hashtag women have been posting if they've been sexually harassed or assaulted. Alyssa Milano started the trend amid the allegations of sexual misconduct against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

"First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9 years old," Ferrera wrote. "I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9 year old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man."

#metoo A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

The Ugly Betty alum didn't identify her assaulter, but wrote that she "had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come."

"He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew — that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back," she continued. "Ladies, let's beak the silence so the next generation of girls won't have to live with this bullshit."

Ferrera, like many others, have spoken out against Weinstein amid the scandal. Earlier this month, she retweeted Rose McGowan, who called on the "entire Weinstein board to resign" after they fired the film mogul from the company. (McGowan claimed in a separate tweet that Weinstein raped her. His spokesperson previously told Us, "All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.")



Ferrera also retweeted a comment from Mindy Kaling on October 9. "Why is it helpful men speak up?" the tweet read. "Bc that's what the personality fears most: the disintegration of the tacit male support for his behavior."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.