Kate Upton and Justin Verlander on March 18, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida. Credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Leaders of the pack! The American Kennel Club announced Tuesday, March 21, that Labrador retrievers took the No. 1 spot as the most popular dogs in the U.S. for the 26th consecutive year.

“The Labrador Retriever has a strong hold on the top spot, and doesn’t show signs of giving it up anytime soon,” AKC vice president Gina DiNardo said in a statement. “The Lab is such a versatile dog that it’s no wonder it makes a great companion for a variety of lifestyles. Keep your eye on the Rottweiler, though. It’s been quietly winning hearts over the past decade.”



The Rottweiler moved up one spot last year, from No. 9 in 2015. The remainder of the top 10 includes, in order: German shepherds, golden retrievers, bulldogs, beagles, French bulldogs, poodles, Rottweilers, Yorkshire terriers and boxers.

The organization based its ranking on puppies and other newly registered dogs in the AKC’s 189 recognized breeds. That does not include mixed-breed pups or deliberate hybrids like Labradoodles and Maltipoos.

Drew Barrymore, Bill Clinton, Minnie Driver, Edie Falco, Sarah McLachlan and Mary-Kate Olsen have all owned different types of Labradors. Driver, 47, even credited her pup for helping her through her difficult first pregnancy in 2008.

“My black Lab Bubba, my forever constant loving companion, knew it,” the Speechless star explained to Page Six of her intuitive pet. “He’d see me lying on the couch. He’d stay with me. He felt for me. But now I’m nearly there and feeling fit. I’m keeping athletic. Running with my dog four miles every day along the beach in Malibu.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!