Like many celebrities, Amy Landecker doesn’t understand President Donald Trump — especially right now. The Transparent star, 47, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about Trump’s decision to revoke protections for transgender students last week. At the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood on Sunday, February 26, Landecker explained why the news was so heartbreaking to hear.

“Honestly, I’m pretty devastated,” she said. “I can’t totally see why, after days of being in administration, why taking rights away from trans kids is like top of your list. I really don’t understand. Even it felt like the Obama administration overreached.” On Wednesday, February 22, Trump revoked federal guidelines that protected transgender kids’ rights to use whichever bathroom they prefer in public schools.

“It’s not hurting anyone to have those extra protections, it is a civil rights issue,” Landecker continued. “It’s not about the bathrooms, just like it was never about the water fountains. It’s about people being able to be themselves and use the facilities that they want.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The issue hit close to home for the actress, especially because of her work onTransparent. “It’s actually one of the hardest things for trans people, is to go to the bathroom,” Landecker said. “We did a scene about it in Season 1. The trans advisors on our show and producers said it was the most important scene of the season, because it is like the battleground for them.”

“It breaks my heart,” she said. “Honestly, it’s just people who don’t know trans people. Once you know trans people, all you wanna do is protect them. They’re not out to hurt anybody. They are trying to live.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!