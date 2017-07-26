Mike Windle/Getty Images; Araya Diaz/Getty Images

No hard feelings here! Amy Schumer took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 25, to congratulate Anne Hathaway for reportedly replacing her as the lead role in the live-action Barbie movie.

"Hathaway smathaway jkjk she's perfect!!" the Trainwreck actress, 36, captioned a selfie. "Can't wait to see it!"



The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Monday, July 24, that the Les Misérables actress, 34, is in talks to star in the upcoming Sony Pictures flick. Schumer was originally supposed to step into Barbie's heels, but announced in March that she had to step down from the titular role because she was working on other projects.



"Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," the stand-up comedian said in a statement to Variety at the time. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."



Sony has yet to officially announce Schumer's replacement, though the movie is still scheduled to hit theaters in June 2018, according to multiple reports. Hathaway reportedly handpicked rising Australian director Aletha Jones to helm the motion picture.

The Princess Diaries actress was last seen on the big screen in the indie film Colossal. She recently filmed Ocean's Eight with several big names including Sarah Paulson, Sandra Bullock and Rihanna, as well as the Rebel Wilson-led movie Nasty Women, a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

