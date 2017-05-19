Amy Schumer Says She Prefers a 'Nice Guy' After Ben Hanisch Split

Amy Schumer made her first TV appearance on Thursday, May 18, after announcing her split from her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch. Earlier this week, Schumer's rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the star and furniture designer had broken up after more than a year of dating.

The Trainwreck actress, 35, and her Snatched costar Goldie Hawn played a game of "What Do You Prefer" during the U.K.'s Loose Women. When asked to decide between a good guy or bad guy, Schumer replied: "I'll go for a nice guy."

Hawn, 71, disagreed. "I like a bad guy, I have to say," she mused. "I've got in a lot of trouble with bad guys, but Kurt's gotten to be a much better guy. That’s for sure." (Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together since 1983.)

Schumer and Hawn were able to agree on one thing, though. They would both sleep with a guy on the first date.

"First date! Wait for what?" Schumer asked.

Hawn chimed in: "I was loose. I really was. But by the way, [Kurt] was loose too! It takes two to be loose. But I knew him, we flirted and stuff, it was consummated on one night. It was all consuming, it’s been that way for 34 years."

