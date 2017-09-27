Talk about amicable exes! Amy Schumer thanked her ex-boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, for new her patio furniture in a hilarious Instagram post.



“Thank you @benhanisch @frehr we are loving it @lastworkshop,” the Trainwreck actress, 36, captioned a photo of herself on Tuesday, September 26. The New York native was dressed to the nines in a white onesie embedded with photos of cheeseburgers while swinging on a patio chair alongside her onesie-clad pup. Schumer tagged Hanisch, a Chicago-based furniture designer and furniture company owner, in the funny photo.

Thank you @benhanisch @frehr we are loving it @lastworkshop A post shared by @amyschumer on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

As previously reported, the Snatched actress and Hanisch called it quits on their relationship in May 2017 after dating for more than a year. “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” Schumer’s rep told Us in a statement at the time.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

During their relationship, the former flames were very vocal about their love for one another. “A year ago I met the love of my life,” Hanisch captioned a photo of himself embracing the comedian on the couple’s anniversary. “We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her.”

The Last Comic Standing alum also expressed her love for Hanisch.

“We love having sex with each other, but there’s no performing,” she told Howard Stern in August 2016. “He’s so sweet. When it comes to sex, I lay there like I’m going to get a CT scan so I’m not pleasing anyone.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.