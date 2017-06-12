Anderson Cooper is rooting for Kathy Griffin following her controversial Donald Trump photo, which led the comedian to get fired from their New Year’s Eve special on CNN.

"She and I have been friends for a long time and I want nothing but good things for her," Cooper, 50, said during an event at the Comercia Theater in Phoenix Arizona on Friday, June 9, via USA Today.

"I don’t want anybody’s career to be destroyed because they do something unfortunate and inappropriate, but yeah, I thought what she did was inappropriate," he continued. "You know, I think I said that I thought it was completely inappropriate and I didn’t approve it in any way, and I think when you’re friends with somebody, you can say that."

Late last month, Griffin, 56, faced backlash when photos surfaced of her holding a bloody, decapitated head that resembled POTUS, 70. In addition to her CNN firing, she lost an endorsement with Squatty Potty.

Cooper initially responded to the incident via Twitter. "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in," he wrote on May 30. "It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

Griffin apologized for her actions and held a press conference with her attorney Lisa Bloom in Woodland Hills, California, on June 2. "A sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are, I feel personally, trying to ruin my life forever. You guys know him. He’s never going to stop," she said at the time. "I don’t think I will have a career after this. I think, I’m going to be honest, he broke me."

