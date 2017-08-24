Anderson Cooper mocked President Donald Trump's recent campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona, during a lengthy and highly critical monologue on Anderson Cooper 360 on Wednesday, August 23.

"Just last night, the president stood before a crowd of supporters in Phoenix and revealed once again just how far he'll go, how much he'll bend the truth, whose memory he'll sully, who he'll attack — even within his own party," the CNN anchor, 50, said.

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com; Ron Sachs/Pool/CNP/Startraksphoto.com

"Sometimes he does this to try to cover up the fact that he made a mistake, which as we all know he never owns up to," Cooper continued. "Sometimes he does it because he clearly thinks of himself as a victim. A victim of Republicans, reporters, leaking staffers, Democrats and just about everyone else. Donald Trump, the world's biggest victim, trapped inside the body of the world's most powerful man."

During Trump's rally on Tuesday, August 22, he claimed the media misrepresented his delayed condemnation of the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who violently stormed Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month. He then lashed out against several news outlets, including the "failing" New York Times and CNN, the latter of which he claimed doesn't "like our country."

Continuing his monologue on Wednesday night, Cooper criticized the real estate mogul, 70, for telling "outright lies" throughout his rally. "This is what he has done his entire life," the journalist said. "Maybe it was entertaining in New York when he was a brash real estate developer, exaggerating his wealth … but now he's president of the United States. And while many in that auditorium in Phoenix may have enjoyed his riffs, if you believe the latest polls, many others in this country sure seem to believe that act is wearing thin."

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that 35 percent of those surveyed approve of the job Trump is doing, while 59 percent disapprove.

