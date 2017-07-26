Moving forward! Anderson Cooper revealed if he's still close with Kathy Griffin following her controversial Donald Trump photo and firing from their CNN New Year’s Eve special.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Yeah, we're still friends," Anderson, 50, said during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, July 25. "Look, I said a lot. I said what I said. I didn't think what she said was appropriate but I wish her the best and back on the road."

"She's gonna be touring in a minute, don't you think?" host Andy Cohen asked.

Bravo

Cooper replied: "She's incredibly funny and a lot of people love her and I think she will bounce back from this."

Back in May, Griffin, 56, was let go of her CNN duties after she posed for a photo featuring a decapitated head resembling POTUS, 70.



"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in," Cooper tweeted at the time. "It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate." In June, he added to USA Today: "She and I have been friends for a long time and I want nothing but good things for her."

Griffin, meanwhile, held a press conference with her attorney Lisa Bloom on June 2. "A sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are, I feel personally, trying to ruin my life forever. You guys know him. He’s never going to stop," she said. "I don’t think I will have a career after this. I think, I’m going to be honest, he broke me," she said. The comedian was also reportedly questioned by Secret Service for over an hour amid the backlash.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!