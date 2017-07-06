Andrew Garfield is facing backlash after comments he made about preparing for a role as a gay man in Tony Kushner’s play Angels in America.

During a panel discussion for the project, Garfield told audience members he prepared to play his character by watching “every single series of RuPaul’s Drag Race," Gay Times reports. “My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru,” he said. "This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all.”

Many Twitter users were quick to criticize Garfield for his comments, saying they were insensitive to the struggles and history of gay people.

Earlier in the conversation, the actor addressed his own sexuality. “As far as I know, I am not a gay man,” he said. “Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well."

The Breathe actor, who dated Emma Stone from 2012 to 2015, also opened up during the panel about why he chose to take on the project at this time. "I don't think it can get better than this in terms of everything,” he said. "Communion with the audience – us all going through the same things together and how prevalent and how necessary it is to tell this story right now. "



