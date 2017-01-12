He’s in her corner. Andrew Garfield admitted in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he is ex Emma Stone’s No.1 fan despite the fact that the pair split back in 2015.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” he said on the magazine’s “Little Gold Men” podcast. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”



The Hacksaw Ridge actor, 33, has expressed love for the 28-year-old Golden Globe winner before. Back in December, Garfield told The Hollywood Reporter that he would definitely pick Stone to be his companion in a hypothetical desert island scenario.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“Emma Stone. I love Emma,” the Amazing Spider-Man star said at the time. “She’s all right. She can come.” On Sunday, January 8, Garfield was quick to give Stone a standing ovation when she took home the Golden Globe for best actress in comedy or musical. (Garfield did manage to steal the show when Stone’s La La Land costar, Ryan Gosling, won for best actor, however, by locking lips with Ryan Reynolds, who lost to Gosling in the coveted category.)



And the love and admiration is mutual. Back in October, Stone told Vogue magazine that she still loves her ex “very much.” “I’m really glad you’re sitting down so I can tell you,” she joked with the reporter over the comment.



Earlier this month, Garfield revealed in an interview with W magazine that one of his fondest memories was celebrating his 29th birthday with Stone at Disneyland — stoned.

“They came out to L.A. to surprise me,” he recounted of Stone and his pals. “We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row? I freaked out on ‘It’s a Small World.’ I was like, ‘It is a f--king small world.’”



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



