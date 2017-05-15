Andy Cohen mocked Steve Harvey’s memo controversy with a new addition to his dressing room. The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host put up a doorbell featuring Harvey’s face alongside a copy of the viral memo.



Courtesy of Andy Cohen/Instagram

Cohen, 48, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 14, to share a close-up of his dressing room door, which showed a photo of Steve Harvey’s face with a red button that says “Push” on his nose and the words “Ring to Enter” on his forehead. “This is my dressing room,” Cohen says in the clip. "We made a Steve Harvey doorbell and the Steve Harvey memo. If you open my door, expect to be removed. Do not come into my f--king dressing room.”

Last week, a harsh memo that Harvey, 60, sent to the staff of his eponymous talk show was leaked to Robert Feder’s Chicago media blog on the last day of the series’ taping in Chicago. “There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE,” he wrote. “Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.”

The email also asked employees not to approach the Family Feud host in the hallway or makeup chair. “Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment,” Harvey wrote. “Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization; David Becker/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc

The comedian later told Entertainment Tonight that he sent the viral memo because people were taking advantage of his lenient policies. “I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in,” he said. “In hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently.”

He added that he just wanted employees to “simply honor and respect” his privacy and boundaries.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!