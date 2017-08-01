Andy Grammer and Wife Welcome Daughter Louisiana: 'We're in Love'

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Honey, she’s here! Andy Grammer and his wife, Aijia Lise, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Louisiana K Grammer, on Friday, July 28, and are now sharing their first family photo on social media.

“LOUISIANA K GRAMMER "LOUIE" has arrived. So... We're in love,” the “Honey I’m Good” crooner, 33, wrote in an Instagram post of them holding their newborn on Tuesday, August 1.



The “K” in their daughter’s middle name reportedly stands for Kathy, which is the name of Grammer’s late mother who passed away eight years ago.

Grammer, who remained a virgin until marriage, wedded his singer-songwriter wife in 2012 and has been gushing over his spouse throughout her pregnancy. “Watching you be a warrior of love through this pregnancy has made me appreciate your brilliance even more. You are sassy, thoughtful, sarcastic, sweet, genuine and hilarious and most importantly my rock,” he wrote in a sweet birthday Instagram tribute on June 26.

He also shared his excitement at having a daughter with Entertainment Tonight in a June 16 interview, saying, "I'm really, genuinely excited. And I've been asking, like, just before we started, I ask every woman I meet, 'Tell me one thing that your dad did awesome, one thing he could have done better.' And it seems like the bond of dad and daughter is a really special bond."



