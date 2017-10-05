It’s time to call a truce! Andy Grammer stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, October 3, and shared that he thinks it's time for the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to be over.

When Cohen asked the singer if he thinks a reconciliation between the two pop stars will happen, Grammer remained hopeful. He said: “Man, I hope so. There’s no reason for all that. I mean, I’m sure there’s a reason for it, but at this point, let it go!”

Back in July 2015, Swift kicked off the first of two sold-out 1989 World Tour dates at Chicago’s Soldier Field and invited Grammer to perform a duet of his song “Honey, I’m Good” with her on stage. Grammer told Cohen although it was a major moment for him, it doesn’t automatically qualify him as a member of Swift’s squad.

“I don’t think I’m in her squad per se but she’s been really sweet to me,” Grammer said of the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer. “She’s tweeted my songs and brought me on stage at her arena shows.”

Meanwhile, Perry seems to be over the fight and is ready to put it all behind them. “Listen, I'd love for the beef to end. I'd love to take it off the BBQ," the “Swish “Swish" singer, 32, said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in August. "I'm down, but I haven't heard anything of it."

During an appearance on Australia's Today show in July, Perry also said: “I love her, I always have. We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"



Swift has yet to publicly comment on the current status of her relationship with Perry. Back in 2014, the Grammy winner told Rolling Stone that her feud with an unnamed pop star began over a conflict about their backup dancers. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour," Swift said.

A source told Us Weekly in May that the “Wildest Dreams" songstress is tired of the drama: "She honestly wants no part of this, that's why she avoids talking about it. She doesn't want to engage."

