Life after a breakup isn't always easy, even for the rich and famous. Just ask Angelina Jolie. The 42-year-old actress opened up about her personal life after her messy split with Brad Pitt and admitted she's struggling.

"It's been difficult. I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted," Jolie admitted to the Sunday Telegraph in an interview published Sunday, September 3. "There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."



And while she may look great at events, the First They Killed My Father director explained that she doesn't always feel that way inside. "Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really, I am just trying to get through my days. Emotionally, it's been a very difficult year, and I have had some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor."

Jolie filed for divorce from 53-year-old Pitt in September after an alleged incident involving their son Maddox, 16, on a private plane. The FBI investigated allegations of child abuse allegations against the Oscar-winning actor, but later cleared him. While the split was contentious, the two A-listers — who married in 2014 after a decade together — eventually started speaking cordially again about six months later so that they could focus on how to best coparent, a source told Us Weekly at the time. (The pair are also parents of Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.)

The actress, who had a preventative double mastectomy in 2013 after testing positive for the BRCA1 gene, also mentioned to the Telegraph that she is dealing with health issues. (She revealed to Vanity Fair in July that she was battling hypertension and had been diagnosed with Bell's palsy.)

"I am so happy I don't have cancer and that if I do get it, it will be delayed for a few years," Jolie said. "The exchange for that peace of mind is quite good. I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible."

