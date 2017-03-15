Hollywood royalty goes to London! Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox got a private after-hours tour of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, March 14, following the actress’ first lecture at the London School of Economics.

As seen in photos of the mother-son pair’s low-key visit, the 41-year-old actress wore a black knee-length dress and matching leather boots, while Maddox, 15, dressed in a gray dress shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Xposure/AKM-GSI

The pair toured the palace’s state rooms, which tourists can see during regular hours. No members of the royal family were present at the time of their visit.

Jolie’s special tour comes hours after she delivered her first lecture as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics. Prior to her turn behind the lectern, the U.N. special envoy told the Evening Standard that she was “a little nervous, feeling butterflies.”



“I hope I do well,” she told the paper. “This is very important to me.” According to the British publication, the By the Sea actress spoke to students about how sexual violence and rape are used to create terror during wars, and detailed her firsthand experience visiting those war-torn areas.

Students immediately took to social media following her visit to praise her lecture. “She’ll make an amazing visiting professor,” one student tweeted. “So honored to hear her inaugural lecture at LSE on sexual violence, rape, working w/ refugees. Ms. Jolie, you did wonderfully!”

Added another student attendee: “Incredible lecture by Angelina today.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!